Peter Melville Nafziger, age 96, passed away at Landis Homes on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Esther Swartzentruber Nafziger, who passed away on June 2, 2010. He was born in Millbank, Ontario, Canada, son of the late Elia & Magdalena Boshart Nafziger. He was a member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church, and also attended Timberline Church. Melville started in ministry in 1952 and continued for over 60 years, as a minister and a bishop serving in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. He was a past member of the Mennonite Church General Board and Moderator and Youth Pastor of the Atlantic Coast Conference of the Mennonite Church. He obtained an M.A. in Education from University of Delaware, taught elementary school and was a guidance counselor in Wilmington Delaware for 28 years, and served for two years as a professor of education at Eastern Mennonite University.
He is survived by 7 children: Lois Bethea (Charles), Judith Martin (Ronald Chaldu), Linda Beiler (Paul), J. Kenneth Nafziger (Phoebe), James Nafziger (Pam), Kenneth Lee Nafziger (Judy), Marlin Nafziger (Lisa), 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Ephraim, Emanuel, Levi, Ezra, Samuel, Ira, and Andrew Nafziger, Lovina Mast, Catherine Esch, and Adeline King.
A time of remembrance will take place at a later date. The Nafziger family will hold a private graveside service to honor their father with interment in the Bart Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Caring Fund at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. shiveryfuneralhome.com