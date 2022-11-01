Peter M. Nunn, age 87, passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born in Zanesville, OH on October 16, 1935 to the late Horace A. and Henrietta (Marvel) Nunn.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Elaine (Scott), with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage this past June; two sons, Steven E. Nunn (Kelly), of Fenton, MI and David S. Nunn of Valley Cottage, NY; as well as two grandsons, Bradley T. Nunn and Tyler S. Nunn (Lauren Shields).
Pete was preceded in death by his two siblings, Albert E. Nunn of Lake Forest, CA and Virginia N. Marr of Silver Spring, MD, and by his beloved stepfather, James H. Thompson.
Pete graduated from Newark High School in Newark, NY in 1953 and entered Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, PA where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Shortly after graduating in 1957, he and Ruth were married. He began a 40-year career at Lybrand, Ross Bros., and Montgomery in the firm's Philadelphia office. Pete took a two-year hiatus from Lybrand to serve in the U.S. Army in Fort Holabird, MD.
After thirteen years at Lybrand, Pete moved to the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner at Coopers & Lybrand, from which he retired in 1997.
While he was in Washington, Pete was active in the business community and served as the President of the Washington Rotary Club from 1986 to 1987.
Pete enjoyed hiking, camping, reading, traveling, and serving on the boards of multiple organizations, including Columbia Hospital for Women and the National Iron and Steel Heritage Museum in Coatesville. He liked to spend time at his second home at Wintergreen, VA.
Pete's special love was his alma mater, Susquehanna University, where he served on the Board of Trustees for 35 years. He was recognized with its achievement award in 1985, a service award in 1997, and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the board when he retired in 2019.
A memorial service will be held at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland PA, at 11:00 AM on November 4, 2022. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service, and a luncheon in the Garden Spot Village Park will follow the service. Interment will be held privately at Upper Octorara Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in remembrance of Peter to Garden Spot Village.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com