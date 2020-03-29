Peter L. VanBuren, 82, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Wesley H. and Marie (Phelps) VanBuren.
Peter honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS INTREPID as a journalist. He was a graduate from Northwestern University. Peter was a disc jockey at WLAN-AM and WLPA, formerly WGAL radio, where he was widely known to his listeners as the "Morning Mayor". He also did countless voiceovers for WGAL. He was a dedicated member of the Sertoma club, and played Santa for the kids on the radio. Peter worked as a driver at Homestead Village, a Pennsylvania Dutch Tour Guide, and as a driver for Lancaster Lincoln-Mercury. Peter loved classical music and Opera and frequented the Fulton Theatre. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, swimming and with great company. He was a former member of St. John's Episcopal Church and Faith United Church of Christ, where he served as an ordained deacon.
He is survived by his six children: Catherine Kuklinski, Amy Cubano, Wesley VanBuren, Peter VanBuren, Jr., Victoria VanBuren, and Alexander Bates. He is also survived by a companion, Dawn Bates, his ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Services and Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be limited to immediate family but will be livestreamed publicly beginning at 10AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »