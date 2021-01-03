Peter L. Stoltzfus

Peter L. "Pete" Stoltzfus, 36, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2020 of injuries sustained in a work accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of N. Douglas Stoltzfus, Lancaster, and Susan J. Leary Podoletz, of Hollidaysburg.
Peter was a driver assistant for Eagle Disposal. He attended the Grace Community Church of Willow Street. He loved spending weekends with his children and his beloved cat, Sampson.
He will be lovingly missed by: his father, N. Douglas Stoltzfus; his mother and step-father, Sue married to Pat Podoletz, Hollidaysburg; children, Ethan and Rose Stoltzfus, Leola; brother, James of Roaring Springs; sisters, Anna Podoletz, Martinsburg, Alma and Amy Podoletz both of Hollidaysburg; paternal grandparents, Norman and Betty Stoltzfus, Lancaster; step-grandmother, Joyce Leary, Pottstown. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Anna Leary.
The Memorial Service will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 with visitation from 10 a.m. till Noon.
Private interment will take place in Eby's cemetery, Leola. Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a contribution towards Ethan and Rose's education fund. Details to be published when established. Furman's – Leola
