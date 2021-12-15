Peter Kingsford Bellamy, 92, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021. He was the devoted husband of the late Marianne Banach Bellamy who predeceased him in 2014. Born June 20, 1929 in Rochester, NY, Peter was the son of the late David and Rachael Bellamy, and the grandson of Francis Bellamy, author of The Pledge of Allegiance, written in 1892.
Peter was the father of Susan Bellamy Loretan, married to Dr. William Loretan, Ephrata, PA; Peter K. Bellamy, Jr., married to Eileen Marie Bellamy, of North Chatham, NY; and the proud grandfather of Karoline Bellamy Loretan and Rachael Katherine Loretan.
Peter attended The Governor’s Academy, Byfield, MA and Hamilton College, Clinton, NY. Upon graduation, Peter served in the US Naval Reserve from 1952-1954 as a weather observer on the USS Point Cruz, thus beginning a life-long fascination with weather and the elements.
Peter retired in 1995 after serving nearly 40 years as a Senior Sales Representative with Associated SPring, Barnes Group Inc., Bristol, CT. In this capacity, he spent many hours traveling the Mid-Atlantic region, and developed another of his passions, driving and exploring the backroads of the surrounding countryside. After his retirement and due to his love of cars, Peter worked part-time at Manheim Auto Auction and Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA as a driver.
In his younger days, Peter was a member of the Connecticut Sports Car Club and served on the School Boards of St. Leo The Great School, Rohrerstown and Lancaster Catholic High School. He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (1962-64) and Treasurer of the East Hempfield Township Citizen’s Organization (1987-1989). Peter and Marianne moved to Lancaster in the early 1960s and were original members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where Peter also served as a Cub and Boy Scout Leader.
The family would like to thank all of Peter’s nurses, aides, therapists and doctors who provided exceptional care for Peter over the past months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Sat. Dec. 18 at 11am, with visitation from 10:30am-11am. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
