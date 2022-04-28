Peter Justice Collins, 87, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania where he lived with his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth (Betsey) Maule Collins.
Peter (Pete) was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 30, 1934 to George and Jean Collins. He had an older brother, Richard and a younger brother, Stephen who each preceded him in death. Pete often talked of playing in the woods behind their home in Hammonton, NJ and from an early age he only wanted to be outdoors. That passion went on to define how he lived his life.
In 1952 Pete graduated from George School where he met Betsey and they married in July of 1954. Pete and Betsey began their married life in High Island, Texas, but soon moved to Pennsylvania where they raised their family, Bradford, Stephen and Laura, at Betsey's childhood home near West Grove.
Summers were spent camping as a family, first in Vermont and Maine, and then in 1966 Pete and Betsey packed the kids and a tent into their Volkswagen bus and went on an 8-week trip across the U.S. The following summers were spent traveling and by 1969 the family had been to 48 of 50 states exploring many of the National Parks. Pete was rarely happier than when he saw his first glimpse of the Rocky Mountains and he passed that love of the outdoors to his kids.
Pete enjoyed a career as a mushroom farmer in Chester County then retired to the northwoods of Maine where he relished the opportunity to hike, canoe and cross-country ski. He loved chopping wood and making maple syrup. His childhood dream of living in the woods had come true.
After twenty years in Maine, Pete and Betsey moved to Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook where Pete volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked in the mailroom. He continued his daily walks and knew everyone he encountered. Pete never met a stranger, and he will be remembered for his kind and friendly spirit.
Pete and Betsey were members of Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Atglen, PA. They were also members of YAG Club (Young Adult Group) for over 70 years. Pete's faith in Christ was important to him. As his health was failing, he expressed his readiness and desire to be with Jesus.
Pete is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betsey), and their three children, Bradford (Lee Ann),
Stephen (Laurie), and Laura (Samuel); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Mildred, four nieces and a nephew and their families.
Family services will be held at a later time.
