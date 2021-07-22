Peter John Vakios, 82, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born in Parkesburg, PA to the late John D. and Maria (Toulambis) Vakios. Peter would have celebrated 60 years of marriage with his wife Kyriaki "Koula" (Pitsos) Vakios on August 20th.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Peter owned PJ Bar in Lancaster. He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where he was active in the Philoptochos Society and on Church Parish Council.
Peter enjoyed doing yardwork, newspaper puzzles, and picking apples and cherries and eating ice cream with his grandchildren. His favorite ice cream flavor was vanilla. Spending time with and helping his family meant so much to Peter.
In addition to his loving wife Koula, Peter is survived by his son, Dr. John Vakios, husband of Dr. Antonia Vakios of Ohio, and their children Peter and Vasilis Vakios; and daughter, Maria Vassil, wife of Dr. Paul Vassil of Lancaster and their children, Kyriaki, Katerina, Markella, and Peter Vassil.
The funeral service will take place at 10 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021 with The Rev. Theodosis Palis and The Rev. Alexander Veronis officiating, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Viewings will take place at the Church TONIGHT, July 22nd from 6 to 8 PM with the Trisagion at 7 PM, and on Friday from 9 to 10 AM. Interment at Holy Protection Monastery Cemetery in White Haven, PA.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Holy Protection Monastery, 1 Saint Joseph's Way, White Haven, PA 18661.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com