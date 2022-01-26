Peter John DeCarlo, D.O., 74, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Bronx, New York and was the husband of Jennifer (Jessup) DeCarlo.
Peter knew that he wanted to deliver babies from a young age and followed that dream. He became an OB-GYN in 1973 and as a "Fresh Air" kid from the Bronx, always knew he wanted to move to the Lancaster area. His career ended prematurely after multiple spine surgeries, but he could always be found tooling around his farm in his wheelchair. He was a lover of antiques and was often found at flea markets in the early morning on weekends. He adored his grandchildren and they him. His sidekick "Kittie" will miss him - but not his nagging.
In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by three children, Michael DeCarlo and his wife Loretta (Filliben), Mariell DeCarlo Marencic, wife of Scott Marencic, and Marc DeCarlo and wife Lauren (Herron); long-time caregiver, Kathy Mazzuchelli; six grandchildren: Bella and Tommy DeCarlo, Grace and Stella Marencic, and Emil and Kieran DeCarlo.
Per Peter's wishes, services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Reinholds Ambulance, 34 E Main St., Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
