Peter James Chant, born 12/30/1932 in Buffalo, NY to Dr. Harry L. Chant and Christina (Lenahan), passed at dawn on Monday, June 20, 2022. Peter is survived by his wife Betty Lou (Schlegel), daughters Christina, Jennifer, Kathryn, and son Peter, as well as seven grandchildren. Peter received degrees from Johns Hopkins University and Loyola College before serving in the U.S. Medical Corps in Germany, where he and Betty Lou married before returning to Baltimore. After a career in public television, Peter and Betty Lou retired to West Barnstable, MA, Stratham, NH, and Lancaster, PA. Peter loved reading, traveling, and gardening yet always found time for tennis. His wife and family, however, remained his ultimate love, graced by his extraordinary teaching skills, patience, sensitivity, humor, competitive spirit, integrity, and humility. No words aptly convey his absence in their lives.
A private service will be held at St. James the Fisherman Chapel, Welflette, MA in July.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. James the Fisherman Chapel or Bring Change to Mind.