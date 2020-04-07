Peter J. Crikelair, age 26, of Wrightsville, was called home to be with his Savior on Saturday, April 4 2020 after a long struggle with addiction.
He enjoyed 3 years of sobriety and during that time impacted many people. He married Megan Beiler Crikelair in September of last year and enjoyed spending time with his step son, Miles Dunn.
Born in Drexel Hill, he was the son of the Rev. Paul and Janet Sheldon Crikelair of Stroudsburg. He attended LCBC, York and Lancaster campuses and worked at Paragon Engineering in York as a CAD designer. He enjoyed body building and took 1 first and 2 second place wins at the NPC Big Cat Classic in Allentown.
He also loved baseball, hiking, mountain biking, and was active in the local recovery program.
In addition to his wife, step son and parents, he is survived by 6 siblings: Jesse husband of Josephine Crikelair of Honey Brook, Heidi Crikelair of Philadelphia, Emily Crikelair of Stroudsburg, Jody Crikelair of Philadelphia, Nathan Crikelair of Washington DC, and Stephen Crikelair of Stroudsburg; a grandmother, Amy Sheldon of Honey Brook, and Megan's family: parents Sam and Vivian Beiler of New Holland, and brother Seth Beiler of Raleigh, NC., and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Dr. George and Eleanor Crikelair, and Rev. Benjamin Sheldon.
Due to current public health concerns, there will be an outdoor viewing on Thursday, April 9th from 6 to 8 pm at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA. 17509. Instructions will be given upon arrival. A memorial service may be schedule at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Peter's memory to The Mighty Mehal Foundation, 480 New Holland Avenue, Suite 7312, Lancaster, PA 17602 to help others in recovery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
