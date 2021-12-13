Peter Ferguson Swarr, 32, passed away in his home in Pittsburgh on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was the son of Harold M. and Nancy L. Swarr. He was born on February 25, 1989, at St Joseph’s Hospital in Lancaster and raised in Fivepointville and Strasburg before moving to Pittsburgh in 2017. He attended Hinkletown Mennonite School and Locust Grove Mennonite School before graduating from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in June 2007. He graduated from Temple University in 2011 with a BA in Film and Media Arts.
Peter was a natural artist with a gifted and unique understanding of all forms of art. From cinematography to music, he was an encyclopedia of knowledge and could hold a conversation indefinitely. He was a passionate writer, making time each day to add to his notebooks with screenplays, stories, articles, and even observations and thoughts from his day. From a very young age, he loved books – first having them read to him enough times that he memorized them, then reading them for himself. Peter also enjoyed visiting museums and historical places and would often share the information about them with others later. He knew that in order to understand art, one must study the artist.
He worked for Aidem Media, Lancaster Country Club, and numerous other companies in Lancaster County before moving to Pittsburgh where he enjoyed driving for Uber and meeting new people. Upon meeting him, it was immediately evident that he was a kind, sensitive and sincere soul. He will be greatly missed by a wide circle of people of all ages and walks of life.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmothers Phyllis Ferguson and Evelyn Swarr and by his siblings Timothy (Nayanika), Josiah, Hannah, John Harold, Sarah, Jason and Andrew Swarr, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Forks of the Brandywine, 1648 Horseshoe Pk., Glenmoore, PA on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pittsburgh Project, www.pittsburghproject.org or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.