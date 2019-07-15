Peter Emmi, 102, slipped under the waves of consciousness and into our collective memories on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Lancaster's Calvary Fellowship Homes.
He was born in Scranton to the late Joseph and Anna (Russo) Emmi. He graduated from Abington High School in Clarks Summit and lived previously in Berwick, Lancaster, and Reamstown. He was for 52 years the husband of Mary (Trapane) Emmi who died in 1992 and for 21 years the husband of Minnie Latshaw who died in 2015.
Peter worked as a semi-skilled craftsman for RCA of Lancaster for 21 years prior to retirement. He was a member of St. Marks, Muddy Creek and Mellingers Lutheran Churches. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, bowling and church affairs.
Peter is survived by a son, Prof. Philip Emmi of Bloomington, Indiana; two grandsons, Justin and wife Jill of Clovis, California, and Matthew Emmi and wife Laura of New York, NY; three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Aubrey and Lilliana Emmi; and two sisters, Helen Gohsler and Marion Anzaroot.
In addition to the aforementioned, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph and John Emmi, his son, Joseph Peter Emmi and a sister, Gina Caliano.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 to 11 am at the Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Schoeneck. Funeral services will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will take place at the Muddy Creek Cemetery, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver.
Memorial contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.