Peter E. Zipp, Jr., 81, recently of Myrtle Beach, SC, died unexpectantly on April 21, 2022. He grew up in Lancaster Co., the son of the late Peter E. Zipp, Sr. and June A. McMullen Zipp. After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, became a medic serving at Camp Lejeune, NC. There he met his wife to be, LaVerna Dewell and married in 1963. After briefly residing in California, the couple returned to Lancaster, where he joined the Lancaster City Police Department. Peter retired after 25 years of service and then drove a bus for Penn Manor School District. He then realized his dream to move to the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee for almost 10 years before moving to Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his children, Peter E. Zipp lll, husband of Tika; Theron C. Zipp and wife Emily Marie Bachman; Angelique Harris, wife of Dan; Michelle Taylor and Jessica Ober. He is also survived by brothers, John D. Zipp, husband of Carol; David C. Zipp, husband of Melinda; and sister, Teresa Nowak. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerna in 1993 and his daughter, Tonya Martin, as well as his brother, Michael S. Zipp and brother-in-law, Carl A. Nowak, Sr.
A graveside service for Peter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, 10th and Central Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.