Peter D. Combs, age 66 of Paradise, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Elinor Brown Combs, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage in June. Born in Oceanside, NY, he was the son of Ruth Darmstadt Combs of Paradise and the late Howard B. Combs.
Pete was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church where he served in the nursery, on the media team, and helped plan events for the Fellowship Committee and the 50+ Club. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Class of 1974, and from Millersville University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He worked for ServiceStar in Parkesburg for 15 years and spent the last 22 years working as a Gas Systems Coordinator for UGI Energy Services. He was always working hard on home improvements, both at his own home and helping out his children and neighbors.
In his free time, Pete loved gardening, playing tennis, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren: Maren, Margaret, Abel, and Miriam.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 3 children: Victoria E. "Tori" wife of Ben Meeder of Elkton, MD; Jesse R. Combs partner of Lauren Brennan of Manayunk, PA; and Benjamin L. husband of Elizabeth Combs of Denver, PA; 4 grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Stephen H. Combs of Paradise, and David R. husband of Jodie Atkins Combs of New Providence.
A funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Monday, October 17 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Chris Lenhart will be officiating. There will also be a viewing at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete's honor to the Calvary Monument Mission Fund, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com