Peter Chandler Messimer (b. July 22, 1947), the son of the late Chandler Messimer and Marie Cushing Messimer, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 20, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. Peter, beloved husband, father and grandfather was born in Newark, New Jersey.
He was a loving, nurturing man who brought happiness to everyone who knew him. An alumnus of a Friends' high school, Peter was a follower of Quaker principles and treated everyone with cordiality and respect. He followed the principle, "Let me live by the side of the road and be a friend to man." Even in his advanced illness he shared his happiness with others, especially the wonderful folks who took such good care of him at Briarleaf Nursing Home in Doylestown, PA.
As a member of the Resident Life staff for 34 years at Millersville University of Pennsylvania he fostered student retention and thoughtfully guided students to graduation. Peter is a past president of the Millersville Lion's Club and supported opening Lions' Club membership to women and worked on the pool committee for many years. A graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, Peter was an antiquarian and antiques dealer and for many years traded as "Chandler Messimer Antiques".
He is also a past president of Landis Valley Associates, the membership support group for Landis Valley Museum, PHMC. For many years Peter was an active volunteer in the curatorial departments of both Landis Valley Museum, PHMC and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, PHMC. He brought a wealth of knowledge and quite a bit of elbow grease to the care of museum artifact collections.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Sharpless Messimer of New Hope; his daughter, Hillary (Derik) Frymire of Doylestown; his granddaughter, Sophie Loretta Benzel; and sister, Ann Cushing Messimer.
A private family gathering will be held in Bucks County, PA to mark his passing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to Briarleaf Nursing Home, 252 Belmont Ave., Doylestown, PA 18901. www.fluehr.com