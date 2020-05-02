Peter B. McCracken, 80, of Lititz, died peacefully and went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late O. Kenneth and Evelyn E. Groff McCracken. He was a 1957 graduate of Ephrata High School. Pete was the loving husband of D. Elaine Smith McCracken and they would have observed their 60th wedding anniversary in August of this year.
At the young age of 14, Pete began working with his father at the family feed mill, and eventually took over as owner and operator of the family business, McCracken's Feed Mill in Manheim. This was Pete's life-long passion, and he cherished the mill, the employees, and all his customers that were so loyal over the years. A proud veteran, Pete served in the U. S. Navy on the USS Forrest B. Royal Destroyer.
Pete was a faithful and active member of Grace Church Lititz, where he served on the Board of Elders for 24 years; he participated in evangelism visitation for church visitors for more than 30 years. He served on the Agricultural Advisory Board, for Fulton Bank. Pete was active in scouting, serving as Scout Master for the Boy Scout Troop in Penryn, and on the Lancaster County Boy Scout Council. He enjoyed gardening, and was known for raising his own chickens. He was dedicated to his faith and his country, and was willing to help youth who participated in local agricultural programs.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Elaine, are three sons: Michael S. husband of Joan McCracken, Curtis B. husband of Lisa McCracken, Jason "Jake" husband of Jana McCracken all of Lititz, a daughter, Jennifer L. McCracken wife of Steve Elder of Elizabethtown, nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, James A. husband of Jennifer McCracken of Ephrata, a sister, Mary Ann "Molly" Jackman wife of Eugene Jackman (deceased) of Airville.
Due to public health guidelines, services for Peter will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private in Graybills Brethren Cemetery, Elm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Peter's memory to: Grace Church Lititz, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »