Peter Anthony Burke, 89, of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, at Brandywine Hall, West Chester. Peter was the son of the late Edmund A. and Augusta R. (Fitzpatrick) Burke. After high school, he joined U.S.M.C. and served in the Korean War.
Peter is survived by daughters: Deborah Gallagher, wife of Richard, of Downingtown, Kathleen Peck, wife of Stewart, of Mechanicsville, VA, and Michele Laverty, wife of Todd, of Lafayette Hill, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren: Richard, Megan, Austin, Eric, and Jack.
In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by sisters: Mary, Eugenia, and Barbara; brothers: Stanford, William (Bill), and Edmund.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
