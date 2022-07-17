Perry P. Mendez, 52, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Aida Victoria Mendez and the late Juan Antonio Mendez.
Perry graduated from Penn Manor High School, where he excelled in track and field. He worked as a manager at TGI Friday in Park City and in Harrisburg. Perry was one of the top bartenders in Lancaster County, known for his magic tricks.
In addition to his mother, Perry is survived by his brothers, John Antonio Mendez husband of Maria Angelica Diaz of Clearwater, FL, Tayding Axel Mendez of Denver, PA, and Luis Raul Ortiz of Leola, PA.
Perry was preceded in death by his father, Juan Antonio Mendez, and his brother, Michael Orlando Mendez.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Esperanza Hope For The Future Counseling Service, Inc., 1148 Elizabeth Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
