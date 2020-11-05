Perry M. Dennison, age 92, of Peach Bottom, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Gladys M. Gentry Dennison who passed on May 10, 2008. He was born in Damascus, VA, son of the late Robert and Edna Pruitt Dennison.
He was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church for many years, where he was very involved with driving the church bus, filling the Baptismal, and opening the church on Sundays. Perry enjoyed fishing, his church and most of all he loved spending time with his family. He worked a lot of different jobs beginning at the age of 14. Most of his working career was as a welder and included Wiley's Shipyard in Port Deposit, MD.
He is survived by 3 daughters: Diane Church of Peach Bottom, Vicki wife of Ben Criswell of Nottingham, and Gayle wife of Michael Stike of Peach Bottom, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Phipps of Peach Bottom, 2 brothers: Roger Dennison of Baltimore, MD, and Robert Dennison of Peach Bottom, and an infant sister, Margaret Dennison.
Funeral Service will take place at Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA, 17563, on November 7, at 11a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wrightsdale Baptist Church Building Fund, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA, 17563 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com
