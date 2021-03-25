Perry L. Hackman, 87, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born in Hopeland, he was the son of the late Walter and Sallie Reist Hackman. Perry was the loving husband of the late Evelyn M. "Evie" Brumbach Hackman who died in December of 2019 following 62 years of marriage. He was a 1951 graduate of Lititz High School. For over 50 years, Perry served as Vice President of Operations for Weaver Industries in Denver. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, where he served as President of the Administrative Board in his early years. Perry was also a member of the Lititz Lions Club for over 50 years where he served as president; he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International. Perry was a member and president of the Young Men's Business League of Lititz. He was also a member of Ephrata Masonic Lodge, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, and Reading Consistory. Throughout the years, Perry loved to travel, especially to Marco Island, Florida. Most of all, Perry enjoyed playing games and spending quality time with his family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Trevor L. Hackman and his wife Dana of Walnutport, two grandchildren: Joshua and Alexis Morgan and a great-granddaughter, Inaya. Preceding him in death are two sisters: Katherine Hall and Dorothy Davidson, and two brothers: Henry and Mark Hackman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Perry's memorial service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Perry's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543, or Lititz Lions Club, P. O. Box 165, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com