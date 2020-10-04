Perry B. Scott, Sr., 92, of Manheim Township, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Perry M. and Mildred (Drescher) Scott. Perry celebrated 69 years of marriage with his wife Mary Jane (Risser) Scott.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Perry served in the Army as a Sargent with C Battery, 147th Field Artillery Battalion at Fort Richardson, Alaska during the Korean War.
He was the owner of the former Perry Scott VW, Lincoln-Mercury Dealership in Ephrata from 1978-1988. Perry was a former President of the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce and the Ephrata Rotary Club.
A 32 Degree Mason, Perry was a member of Ephrata Lodge #665 F.&A.M., Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Forest #27, Rajah Temple-Valley of Reading Consistory and Lititz Springs VFW Post #1463.
Perry enjoyed boating, golfing and bowling. He was a Commodore of the Sassafras River Yacht Club, and then became a member of the Chesapeake Commodores Club.
Surviving Perry are his loving wife Mary Jane Scott and their three sons, Bruce Scott, husband of Peggy of East Petersburg, Lance Scott, husband of Nancy of Lancaster, and Terry Scott, husband of Debbie of Lititz; and four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
Private interment took place in Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »