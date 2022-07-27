Penrose R. Rice, Sr., 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his residence. Born in Port Trevorton, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Maude (Shaffer) Rice. Penrose was the husband of Patsy (Spigelmeyer) Rice with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage this past March 7th.
Penrose worked at Klines Chocolate and later M&M Mars where he retired after 33 years of service. He was a life member of Dela-Ches Fishing Association. Penrose enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his dogs, Joe and Lizzy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Patsy, is a son, Penrose R. Rice, Jr., husband of Mary of Elizabehtown; a sister, Beulah Whistler; two grandsons, Michael Rice and Roger Flowers, Jr. both of Elizabethtown; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kelsey, Samantha, and Elizabeth Rice and Sydnie Flowers; and two great-great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty D. Flowers.
A funeral service honoring Penrose's life will be held at Witmer's United Methodist Church, 350 Witmer Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864 on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM. and again on Saturday at the church before the service from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will follow at the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Witmer's United Methodist Church (address above), American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112, or Humane Pennsylvania, 2195 Lincoln Highway E Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com