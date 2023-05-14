Penny Marsha Welsh, 76

Penny Marsha (Honigman) Welsh, 76, wife of Martin John Welsh, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Chester County Hospital.
Mother of Marty (Jen Welsh) and Traci (Timothy Fournier). Grandmother of Alec (Payton Welsh) and Bobby Welsh, and Evan Mora. Sister of Larry Honignam (Jane Buchman) and the late Allen Honignman.
Penny was born in Philadelphia; she was the daughter of the late David and Celia Honigman.
Penny loved her grandchildren and spending time with them and hearing stories as they grew. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, playing softball, traveling with her husband and big family dinners with her parents. She also loved her 3 German Shorthaired pointers: Freedom, Spirit and Glory. She had a quick wit and enjoyed playing Scrabble and other board games.
Services will be held privately by the family at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380) in Penny's name.