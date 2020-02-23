Penny L. Weitzel, 67, of Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Lancaster to the late Jesse Raon and Lula Amanda (Jones) Shumake.
Surviving Penny are her daughter, Ashley N. wife of Chris Stringer and their three daughters, Madison, Morgan and Makena Stringer, Holtwood; and her sister Judy, wife of Dwight Kauffman, Oxford. She's preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Jeffrey Kirk Weitzel and their beloved son, Jeffrey Ryan "Whitey" Weitzel.
Penny was a caring homemaker for her family. She enjoyed helping with the food bank and Kitchen Cupboard Ministry. She was a rock-solid member of New Providence Baptist Church where she served on the Fellowship Committee.
A visitation will take place 10-11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM, Saturday, February 29th at New Providence Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Rush officiating. Private Interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NPBC Building Fund, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA 17560.
