Pennsylvania State Senator John Stauffer, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA, with family by his side. Born in Phoenixville, PA, he resided there until 1994, when he moved to Homestead Village. John was the only child of the late John and Alice (Funk) Stauffer. He graduated from Phoenixville High School and was married to his high school sweetheart, Mary Elizabeth Bergantz Stauffer, for 49 years when she passed away in 1995. John was a member of the Washington Memorial Chapel (Episcopal) in Valley Forge, PA.
John was the proprietor of Stauffer's Men's Store in Phoenixville when, in 1959, he began his career in public service as a member (eventually President) of Borough Council. John was widely admired for his ability to identify issues, find common ground among varying opinions, and solve problems. That reputation led to his election in 1964 to the PA House of Representatives where he served 3 terms, followed by 18 years in the PA Senate. He served under five Governors and was elected by his peers to 4 terms as Senate Republican Whip, and 2 terms as Senate Majority Leader. He retired in 1988. Upon moving to Homestead Village, John continued his service as an "elected official," having been elected to the Homestead Village Residents' Council, serving as President for several years. He was particularly proud of having been instrumental in the creation of the Homestead Village Resident Association Employee Appreciation Fund, which provides substantial holiday gifts to the employees at Homestead Village, in recognition of their years of service and Homestead's policy of precluding individual tipping and gratuities. In his final years he suffered from dementia, but a mention of anything political still sparked animated conversation!
In addition to his public service, John was a Scottish Rite Freemason since 1947. He was also a dedicated hobbyist. Photography, leathercraft, woodworking and papercraft were among his many hobbies. His children have fond memories of the "magic" they witnessed as he developed film in the basement darkroom. John was an Honorary Life Member of the Chester County Craft Guild. John is survived by three daughters, Carol (Richard) Porter of Troy, OH, Nancy (John) Holtzapple of Lancaster, PA, and Barbara (Glenn) Bushey of Flourtown, PA, three grandchildren, Steven (Mindy) Porter, Abigail Striebig, and Janet (Nathaniel) Stevens, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Chaplain David Longenecker officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Green Tree Cemetery in Oaks, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Homestead Village Employee Appreciation Fund, Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
