Penni Pfeiff, lovingly known as Meme, age 62, of Lititz, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Colorado, she was the daughter of James and Rosalie Yett. She was the loving wife of Darel Pfeiff, with whom she shared 45 wonderful years of marriage.
Penni was a faithful woman of God. She loved Jesus, and her relationship with God was the foundation of her existence. Her three priorities in life were God, Family, and Country. Her children and grandchildren were the most important things to her. She was always the first to help someone in need. Her reward was the joy she received from helping others. She was a clever problem solver, who would approach obstacles with unparalleled imagination and creativity.
In addition to her parents: James and Rosalie Yett, Penni is survived by her husband: Darel Pfeiff, of Lititz; her children: Casey Pfeiff, of Lancaster; Jennifer Page, wife of James, of Marshall, TX; and Sean Pfeiff, husband of Sarah, of Lancaster; her six grandchildren: Madalyn Page, Kaylea Page, Grayson Page, Bryce Pfeiff, Brayden Pfeiff, and Parker Pfeiff; her siblings: Patti Aragon, Tammi Taylor, and Jeff Yett; and her in-laws Frank and Joyce Pfeiff, of Eaton, CO. Penni is preceded in death by her son, Brady Pfeiff.
Services will be private at the discretion of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
