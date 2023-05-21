Penn Weidman, 97, of Lancaster, formerly of Browstown, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mennonite Home, Lancaster. He was born in Brownstown to the late Luke and Luella (Hunchberger) Weidman and was the husband of the late Nan (Vaughn) Weidman who passed away in 2018.
During his working years, Penn was Executive Vice President of the former L.S. Weidman & Son, Inc., General Contractors. He was a member of Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F. & A.M., Lancaster Lodge B.P.O. Elks # 134 and the American Legion. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, train travel and ballroom dancing.
He is survived by four children, Mark, husband of Anne (Spangler) Weidman, Diane, wife of Thomas Keneagy, Martha, wife of Jon Forwood, Cynthia Haughey, eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dawn, wife of Melvin Ressler, Sonja, wife of the late George Pfautz, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye, wife of the late Jay Ream.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Mennonite Home and Hospice & Community Care for the excellent care given to Penn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Penn's memory may be made to The Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.