Peggy McEllhenney, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Columbia to the late Earl and Cora Katherine (Landis) Erb and was the wife of Colburn "Mac" Clair McEllhenney with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage last month.
She was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
Peggy was a folder for Terry Manufacturing and later worked for Hess Apple. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the shore and spending time with her grandchildren and dog , Crusher. She especially loved having her family over on the third Sunday for meals.
In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by two sons, Keith McEllhenney of Ephrata, Kevin McEllhenney of Hopeland; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers, Glen Erb of Ephrata, David Erb of Ephrata, Willis Erb of Sinking Spring, Larry Erb of South Carolina, Galen Erb of Brownstown and two sisters, Susan, wife of Daniel Dulick of Warren, and Marion, wife of Rodney Rhoades of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kerry L. McEllhenney.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata. COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented. Services will be private for the family. Interment will take place in the Akron Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Akron Lions Club, P.O. Box 64, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »