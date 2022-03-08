Peggy Marie Ruhl, 83, of Lititz, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband Robert "Bob" Ruhl in heaven, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Peggy was born on April 25,1938 to Naomi W. and Theodore K. Frey, and grew up in the Lititz area. She met Bob when she was just 16. They spent their lives loving each other, raising a family together, and worshiping Jesus. Along with Bob, Peggy was a founding member of Grace Church in Lititz, and they dedicated their lives to raising their family in the church. In their later years, they spent their retirement traveling to Florida each winter.
Peggy loved Thursday shopping trips with her sisters and her girls, cooking breakfast on Saturdays for her boys, flower gardening, the beach, and listening to oldies music, especially all things Elvis. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by four children - Lee Ruhl (husband of Carol), Cindy Kachel (wife of David), Jodi Miller (wife of Jeffrey), and Peter Ruhl (husband of Tammy); five grandchildren - Joshua Ruhl (husband of Heidi), Lenay Ruhl, Timothy Kachel, Laura McClenaghan (wife of Lee), and Matthew Kachel (husband of Harper); four great-grandchildren - Lily, Jude, Lincoln, and Luke; a brother-in-law, Larry Ruhl (husband of Linda); and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her most cherished cat, Lucy.
She is preceded in death by her parents as well as three sisters: Reba Fassnacht, Nancy Guyton (wife of Lester), and Marian Bear (wife of Vernon).
The family invites you to celebrate Peggy on Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz with Pastors William Willard and Jim Snavely officiating. Guests can visit with the family following the service. Interment will be private in Brickerville St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
To honor Peggy's memory, please send contributions to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Rd, Denver.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
