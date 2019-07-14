Peggy M. Risbon, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary (Mateer) Zimmerman. Peggy was the wife of William A. "Bill" Risbon with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage this past June 23rd.
Peggy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending her granddaughter Jenna's swim meets.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bill are two daughters, Billie Jo Snyder, wife of Donald of Mount Joy and Laura Weaver, wife of James of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Becker, wife of P. Edward of Marietta; a brother, Charles Zimmerman, husband of Gloria of Silver Springs; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Zimmerman of Masonic Villages.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Bill Zimmerman.
A memorial service honoring Peggy's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com