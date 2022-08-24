Peggy M. (Adams) Stiffel, of Willow Street, died Sunday evening, August 21, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was 68. She was the wife of George B. Stiffel, Jr., with whom she shared 47 years of marriage this month. Born in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marvin I., Sr., and Bertha V.E. Barnes Adams.
She was a 1971 graduate of Penn Manor High School and worked for many years in the business offices of Turkey Hill Minit Markets and later in the business offices of Sight & Sound. She was working for Manor Fuels when she passed.
She loved cats, especially the cat from her youth, Misty, and enjoyed working in her yard. Peggy was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. She enjoyed days at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting and was a faithful follower of Jesus.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, Marvin I. Adams, Jr., husband of the Rev. Helen Adams, Pequea; a sister-in-law, Judy, wife of Roy Rineer, Willow Street; and three nieces, Jennifer, Nicole and Abigail. Peggy was the godmother of Abigail. She is also survived by cousins.
A service in her memory will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, August 26th, in Boehm's United Methodist Church, 13 W Boehm's Road, Willow Street. A time of visitation with Peggy's family members will start at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the Wounded Warriors Project by calling 855-448-3997. reynoldsandshivery.com