Peggy Lee Stohler, 65, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Leonard L. Stohler, who passed away on November 2, 2003. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Carl S., Sr. and Bernie Vison Hackman, Masonic Village.
She was a clerical worker for Harold E. Smith, Co. and also worked at the Blind Association, making many accessories for the U.S. Military. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mountville before becoming a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir.
Peggy attended the S. June Smith Center and was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, Class of 1974, where she received an award for perseverance. She also received a varsity letter in gymnastics. She was an independent, strong-willed, and was an amazing woman who loved the Lord. She also loved singing, her family, her cat: "Reggie", and her seeing-eye dogs: "Baxter" and "Rusty".
Surviving in addition to her parents, two sisters: Carol Ann (William, Sr.) Disanto; and Debra (David) Sload. One brother: Carl S. (Pamela) Hackman, Jr. Three nieces, two nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews.
A Private Viewing and Funeral Service will be held for the family, however, a Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, at a later date. Interment in Scheafferstown Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Excentia, (formerly the S. June Smith Center), 1810 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
