Peggy L. Smith, "The Dollhouse Woman", 96, of Lancaster passed away on April 5, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Charles H. "Bud" Smith, who she was married to for 59 years.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert Fredrick and the late Ethel Pearl (Trout) Benedick (Totten).
Peggy graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1944, and then went to work at RCA Corporation and Hamilton Watch. She also helped with a carpet business called Custom Carpet, then later helped with Village Weavers, which her husband founded, where she completed sales of oriental rugs. Peggy eventually went into business for herself opening Village Miniatures, which has been in business for over 30 years.
She is survived by two daughters; Sherry Olmstead (wife of Douglas), of Henryville, PA; and Denise L. Kopicz of Ephrata, PA; 2 grandchildren; Master Sgt. Jonathan Marks and Marissa Caro (wife of Edgar) and great-grandchildren, Amira Caro and Tyler Lanser.
Known as Peggy "The Dollhouse Woman," she enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and growing her business. She was a proud member of CTMTA Miniatures and was also a proud survivor of breast cancer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551 on April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
