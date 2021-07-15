Peggy L. Shirk, 89, of New Holland, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was married to Harrison M. Shirk for 67 years. Born in Adamstown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Green) Haushouer.
Peggy was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and playing card games. She was a member of Word of Life Deaf Lutheran Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Paula Yanke married to Donald and Grace Shirk-Emmons married to Jeffrey, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by their son, Terry H. Shirk.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with Pastor Russell Rockwell officiating. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be sent to Word of Life Deaf Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements are entrusted to Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
