Peggy L. Dewald, 91, formerly of Denver, entered into rest on January 4, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Arlington and Dorothy (Houser) Clouser. She was the loving wife of John R. "Jack" Dewald for 72 years.
Peggy was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Denver. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, square dancing, and camping.
In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by 3 daughters: Jamie, wife of Bruce Carpenter of Reamstown; Joyce, wife of Stan Care of Shillington; and Jill, wife of Scott Alleman of Lititz. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren: and a sister, Sundae Lausch. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Burkholder.
A celebration of Peggy's life will take place at Faith United Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut Street, Denver, PA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peter's Porch Food Pantry or Faith United Lutheran Church. Checks for either can be sent to the church at the above address. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
