Peggy K. Staller, 91, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Luther Acres.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Harry K. Renninger, Sr., and Margaret (Garman) Renninger and was the wife of the late Robert D. Staller who passed away in 2012.
Peggy was a clerk for E.L. Snyder Appliance for many years. She previously worked for Ephrata Planing Mill and more recently in the advertising department for the Ephrata Fair Association. She was a member of Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed boating, traveling and attending duck decoy shows with her late husband.
Peggy K. is survived by her daughter, Linda, wife of Tim Burkholder of Ephrata; two granddaughters, Dena, wife of Sam Lombardo of Lititz, Heather, wife of Shawn Smith of Ephrata; three great-grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Ben, husband of Brittany Smith, Hannah Smith, all of Ephrata; a great-great-granddaughter, Rylee Ann Smith and a sister, Cynthia, wife of George Hall, both also of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry K. Renninger, Jr. and a sister, Nancy Renninger.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.