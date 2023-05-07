Peggy Jean (Tull) Addy, 77, of New Holland, passed away on April 30, 2023 at Reading Hospital. Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Lee and Marjorie Jean (Long) Tull. She was the loving wife of Gary Milburn Addy, whom she married on December 2, 2000.
She was a graduate of Upper Moreland High School, class of 1963. She had worked at Temple University and the University of Scranton in the graduate office for foreign student admissions. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, a true Christian and very faithful Bible reader. She enjoyed quilting, collecting antiques and she enjoyed helping Released Time Religious Education students with the Bible. She loved spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her husband, her children; Lynn wife of Joseph R. Skiba, Jr., and her children Daniel, Devin, Allison, Stephen and Mary, Suzanne wife of Daniel C. Gregson, Jr. and their children; Daniel, Jacob, Samuel, Elijah and Abigail and Ronald F. Mallon, Jr., and his daughter; Ashley. Her stepson; Kevin M. Addy and his children; Shane and Morgan and her stepdaughter; Denise M. wife of Jon Spadaro and her children; Jonathan, Andrew and Ava. Also surviving is her great-grandson, Greyson.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her three sisters: Marilyn, Susanne and Betty.
A memorial service will be held on May 13that 11:00 AM at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, PA 17557 with Pastor Doug Bozong officiating. There will be a time of visitation held at 10:00 AM for one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.