Peggy J. Greenly, 78, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Riles Home-Aide Haven, Myerstown.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Harry B. and Elizabeth (Hehnly) Greenly and was the wife of the late Harlan Lee Greenly who passed away on October 6, 2019.
Very passionate about antique toys, Peggy was the owner/operator of P.J. Toys. She enjoyed going to the casino and loved her nieces and nephews.
Peggy is survived by a brother, Harry L., husband of Barbara Fetter of Denver, three sisters, Clara, wife of Ronald Walters of Ephrata, Mary, wife of Richard Burkholder of Akron, and Barbara Fetter of Denver; 12 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Larry Fetter.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A graveside service will follow at 11:45 a.m., at Mellinger's Union Cemetery, with Chaplain Don Wetzel officiating.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust Street, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
