Peggy J. Estock (Stahl) of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on September 23, 2022 at the age of 84. Peggy was born in Elizabethtown, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald M. Estock, and is survived by her daughter, Stacey L. Estock. Peggy graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1955. Peggy and Jerry moved to Glendale, AZ after getting married in Elizabethtown, PA in 1960. She graduated from the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management Wives' course one year later, becoming the consummate hostess. Following graduation the couple moved back to the east coast residing in Wilmington, DE for 6 years before being transferred to San Juan, PR for 4 years while Jerry was with E.I. DuPont de Nemours. After spending time in York, PA to be closer to family, they both decided to return west to AZ in Scottsdale in 1997 where Peggy enjoyed being a sales consultant with Neiman Marcus.
