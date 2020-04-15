Peggy J. Enck, 89, of Denver, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Faithful Living.
She was born in Denver to the late Martin Irvin and Lizzie G. (Harting) Eitnier and was the wife of the late Leon D. Enck who died in 2006.
Peggy was very patriotic and she was an avid Phillies fan.
She worked as a waitress at various restaurants in the area.
Peggy is survived by 5 children: Vicky L, wife of Randolph Meckley of Denver, Rick L., husband of Nancy (Sauer) Enck of Denver, Kevin T., husband of Penny (Paul) Enck of Reinholds, Troy M., husband of Kim (Binkley) Enck of East Earl, and Heidi S., wife of Charles Gallant of Cibolo, TX: 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Enck, and a grandson, Scott Enck.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Reinholds VFW, 250 Brunner Grove Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Faithful Living and Grane Hospice Care for taking such good care of Mom.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »