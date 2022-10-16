Peggy (Grimm) Frey, 79, of Lancaster, passed away at her home, October 10, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Victoria E. (Victor) and Ray S. Grimm, Sr. She shared over 45 years with her husband, Gerald Frey.
She was a stranger to no one and had a knack for starting conversation with anyone. To say she was friendly was an understatement. Her favorite topic was sharing memories of her children and grandchildren. Her world revolved around her family. Affectionately known as "Nana Peggy", "Grammy" or "GG", the grandchildren and great-grandchildren shared fond memories with her making gingerbread houses and painting Easter eggs. Many will also remember Peggy for her love of flamingos, her flower garden and antiquing with her husband.
Her love will live on in her husband, Gerald; children: Teresa, wife of the late William Kurau of Lampeter, Charlene, wife of Edmund Kachnoski, Jr. of Willow Street, Gerald Frey, husband of Ginni of Phoenixville, Tom Theis, companion of Judi Wilhelm, Victoria, wife of Larry Mellott all of Strasburg, and Steven Theis of Lanc.; a brother, Dennis Grimm of Lanc.; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her siblings: Ray Grimm, Jr., Brenda McDonald, and Linda McDonald; as well as Daniel Mellott, a grandson who passed in March of this year.
The family welcomes guests from 10-11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, on Tues. Oct. 18, 2022. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment to take place at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery, Millersville. Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »