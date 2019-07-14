Peggy G. Eby, 79, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Juniper Village in Mount Joy. Born Saturday, January 13, 1940 in Rapho Twp., she was the daughter of the late John B. and Margaret I. (Garman) Heisey. She was preceded in death by three husbands: George W. Floyd, Forrest M. Marston and George E. Eby, III.
Peggy was a passionate gardener. She also enjoyed crafting and entering her items at the Elizabethtown Fair, where she walked away with more than a few blue ribbons. Peggy was also a writer and a poet. Peggy was young at heart and sought to bring joy to those around her. She performed as a clown for Make A Wish Foundation functions and fundraisers and enjoyed playing the role of Mrs. Claus for community events during the Christmas season. She had previously attended Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church and Bainbridge Church of God.
Peggy is survived by three daughters: Cynthia Shelly, married to Doug of Mount Joy; Sharon McNaughton, married to Fred of Mount Joy and Lisa Striffler, married to Stefan of Dallastown. Two step children: George Eby, IV, married to Serena of Elizabethtown, and Deborah Ebersole of Manheim; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren; a sister E. Irene Heisey, and was predeceased by a brother John Edward Heisey.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Acorn Farms, 3141 Mount Joy-Manheim Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 10:00 AM. A casual time of fellowship will follow. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation at www.wish.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.