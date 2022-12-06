Peggy Anne Usner, 73, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond and Anna (Kissinger) Breneiser and was the wife of Randy L. Usner, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Peggy was a member of Grace EC Church, Akron. She loved to go to Barnstormer games and was a member of their booster club. She was also a member of the Leonberger (dog) Club.
She worked in accounts payable for Ephrata Community Hospital and Martins Country Market.
In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by 2 sons, Dean R. Usner, husband of Ceclie R. of Pittsburgh; Dale W. Usner, husband of Kim D. of Mesa, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Zeke, Eli, Kaitlyn, Ragan, Corey and Brenna; 2 great-grandchildren, Luke and Jack; 2 brothers, Dennis Breneiser, husband of the late Margaret, Tom Breneiser, husband of Judy.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Grace EC Church, 101 N. 7th St., Akron, PA 17501. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Rob Valentine officiating.
Interment will take place in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Grace EC Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.