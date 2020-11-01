Peggy Anne Rupp, 91, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 28th, 2020. Born in Ephrata to the late Lloyd and Lillian (Zell) Peiffer, she was the wife of Harold D. Rupp with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.
Peggy lived a life of service and was an active member of the Ephrata Grace E.C. Church for 86 years where she served in the Missionary Society, served on the Ladies' Aid committee, sang in the choir, volunteered in the nursery, and played on the church's bowling league. She volunteered in her community at Maple Farm Nursing Home and Meals on Wheels. She was also a member of the Ephrata Historical Society, Ephrata Golden Years Club, Ephrata Women's Club and was involved in many activities at Brethren Village, where she lived for the last 9 years.
Peggy graduated from Ephrata High School in 1947 and worked at Gate's Candy, Carter's Pharmacy, Martin's Studio, Village Square Gift shop, H.F. Weit's and Michelle's Hallmark in Ephrata where she retired at age 85. Peggy loved working at "the gift shop" where she enjoyed helping customers pick out special cards, and famously wrapping gifts to perfection. She made many lasting friendships with her co-workers and loyal customers.
Peggy loved to travel. She made scrapbooks of all her travels over the United States and Europe, as well as beach trips with her family and the Golden Years Club.
Most of all Peggy loved spending time with her family. She treasured going to her sons', grandkids', and great grandkids' sporting events, musicals, concerts, and celebrations. Her kids and grandchildren will always cherish the memories of going to her house on Sunday nights to visit and eat snacks, and have cookouts.
In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by sons, Barry (Libby) Rupp of Ephrata and Bryan (the late Denise) Rupp of Ephrata; grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Ruth of Ephrata, Kim (Paul) Gockley of Ephrata, Jen Boyer of Wyomissing, Ben (Karla) Rupp of Lancaster, and Carrie (Mark) McKernan of Ephrata; great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Brenden Ruth, Anna, Owen, and Adam Gockley, Trey and Addy Boyer, Cameron and Calvin Rupp, and Cora McKernan. She is also survived by sisters, Jane (James) Allen of Indiana, June (Bud) Garner of Ephrata, and Carole (Joel) Hiestand of Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by a brother John Peiffer in 2016 and beloved daughter-in-law Denise in April of 2020.
Due to Covid, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory can be made to Brethren Village Benevolence Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.