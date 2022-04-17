Peggy Anna Nitz, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on April 15, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Anna Mary (Nauss) Shearer.
Peggy loved going to the Willow Street Diner to not only eat but to spend time talking to everyone that crossed her path. The most precious and valued time she spent was with her family.
Peggy is survived by her husband: William H. Nitz of Lancaster; her children: Harry H. Bitts IV of Willow Street, Sherri L. Bitts of East Petersburg, Jeffrey R. Bitts (Vickie) of Willow Street, Amanda A. Strother (Jereme) of Lancaster, Daniel W. Nitz (Leslee) of Albuquerque, NM, and Kristi L. Nitz of San Diego; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on April 20, 2022 from 3pm-4pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with a service starting at 4pm.
