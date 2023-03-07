Peggy A. Reedy, age 67 of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Merle and Mildred Carter Reedy. Peggy was a 50-year member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Solanco High School class of 1973. She liked to crochet, cook, watch black and white t.v. shows and movies, but most of all she adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 children: Rob S. Reath of New Providence, Stacia-Rae wife of Joe Tortorelli of New Providence, 2 grandchildren: Amy and Joey, and 2 sisters: Judy wife of William Krauss of Conowingo, MD, and Connie wife of David Hanten of Holtwood.
Funeral service will take place from Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, on Saturday, March 11th at 2:00 p.m. with a viewing from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
