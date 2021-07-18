Peggy A. Long, 80, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly at Ephrata Community Hospital into the loving arms of her Savior on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Peggy will be fondly remembered as a sweet, kind, gentle soul by her family and friends.
Peggy was born and spent her childhood years in Pitman, PA, the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Helen (Herb) Fertig, and moved to the Ephrata area in her late teens. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 1958, and soon after, married Sidney, her loving husband of 63 years and settled and lived in Brunnerville until her passing. After graduation, she went to work for D & E Telephone and Telegraph Co. serving 38 years with the company, first as a telephone operator and later as a cashier, greeting customers who came in to pay their bill, with a friendly smile. In her retirement years, her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an avid reader and could always be found with a book by her side. Summer vacations were enjoyed at the beaches in Atlantic City, NJ and Fenwick Island, DE and finally resulted in owning their own little place in Lewes, DE. She also loved time spent in the mountains of Sullivan County. But most of all, she was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always gathering her immediate and extended family for dinners and holidays. She was famously known for her bread filling and sour cream cookies that everyone looked forward to at the holidays.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Sidney L. Long; her two daughters, Wendy Good, wife of Douglas Good, of Ephrata and Tammy Mearig, wife of Jeffrey, of Lititz, grandchildren: Kelly, Karen, Dana and Devin; great-grandsons Parker and Connor and a third grandson, Camden, on the way; her sister, Ethel Kehler; brother Raymond Fertig and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Memorial Services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation with the family will precede the service from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at the Brunnerville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, online contributions may be made to the Ephrata Public Library, at https://www.ephratapubliclibrary.org/ or to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com