Peggy A. Lewis, 70, of Columbia, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Mildred Evans Yohe. A homemaker, she attended the Wrightsville Assembly of God and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for putting others before herself.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather R. wife of Jonathan Heiland, Wrightsville; grandchildren, Devon, Julius, Landon, Samantha, and Jessica Yohe; adopted son, Steve husband of Samantha Yohe; best friend William Lewis; brother Gene Yohe; sisters Ruth Nace, Linda Wood and Bev Barnett. She was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Getz, Elwood Yohe, Richard Yohe, James Yohe and Rose Yohe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Columbia Crossings on the Riverdeck, Saturday June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
