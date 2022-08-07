Peggy A. Harper

Peggy Ann, "Peg-Peg", Harper, 82 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving wife, Bobbie Poteau and her niece Donna Reel. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Florence Hulme and Frank Harper, Sr.
Peg, who grew up in Bensalem, PA, was a dedicated nurse, photographer, and philanthropist. She loved all aspects of life ranging from the simple pleasures of fishing to the joy of caring for and bringing all kinds of people together.
Peg's strong work ethic carried her through nursing school and followed her throughout her 45 years in the nursing profession. As a photographer, Peg's vagabond qualities took her to various destinations. This allowed her to create images that expressed her deep respect for humanity and its renewal.
At the core of Peg's being was her philanthropic drive to help those in need. Over the years she organized performances, benefits, and auctions to help to help improve the lives of others. Peg was sincere, genuine, and generous to a fault. Her warm heart and giving spirit touch all who knew her.
Peg is survived by her siblings, Dorothy McCafferty of Virginia, Frank (Laura) Harper, Jr. of Levittown, PA and William (Lucy) Harper of Kingston, NY. Also surviving are her niece, Sandy Moser of Dover, PA, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Extended family includes Andrew (Marjory) Poteau of Narvon, PA, Mathew Poteau of West Chester, PA, and Chloe Poteau of Wester Chester, PA. Peg was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Joan Heupel.
Family would like to deeply thank Dr. Kristen Nebel and Kindred Hospice Lancaster for their unparalleled compassion, care and support throughout Peg's journey.
A memorial service honoring Peg's life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Trinity Reformed UCC, 450 W. Main St., Mountville, PA 17554. Family and Friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM, followed by a service and luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Peg's memory to Kinderd Hopice Lancaster, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, #201, Lancaster, PA 17601.
