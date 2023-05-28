Peggy A. Givler Reed, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Born in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Betty (Pierce) and George H. Givler.
Peggy graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Master's degree in Speech Pathology. Her entire career was spent providing speech therapy throughout Berks and Lancaster counties.
Peggy was a brilliant, humble, and kind woman. She was strong and resilient. She was a supporter and cheerleader for pretty much every person she met. She appreciated diversity and individuality. Her love for her family was unmatched. And ever generous, Peggy was an organ donor.
In addition to her daughter, Tessa King of Lancaster, Peggy is survived by her grandchildren Sophia and Orlando Cortez, Jr. and their father Orlando Cortez, Sr., all of Lancaster; her brothers, George E. Givler, husband of Sara, and John Givler, husband of Pam; 3 step-siblings, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin King, her infant grandsons, Jamil and Jermaine King-Seals, and her step-mother, Jean Givler.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org in memory of Jamil and Jermaine.
Family and friends will be received from 4pm 6pm on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Like, Lititz, PA 17543.
